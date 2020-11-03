BUZZ-COMMENT-Blue-wave expectations dim dollar rebound vs haven yen, 104 prop key

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar entered into election-day limbo against the yen on Tuesday even as it weakened broadly on the view that a potential Democratic sweep would usher in fiscal stimulus, leaving key support at 104 in focus with its downtrend still intact.

The dollar and yen, both safe havens which were falling out of favor, surrendered recent gains scored against other currencies, with the risk- and pandemic differentiated aussie recovering fastest among the majors, in line with equities gains.

Risk markets were responding to the possibility that a Democratic sweep of the House, Senate and presidency would be a prelude to sharply higher fiscal stimulus. Opposing risks include lame-duck gridlock over stimulus, an unexpected Republican presidential or Senate victory, contested elections and even pockets of social unrest.

USD/JPY's 104.485-80 range on EBS has held below the 38.2% Fibo of the 106.11-104.02 October slide at 104.82, which it cleared but failed to close above on Monday. The primary downtrend remains intact below the kijun and 50% Fibo at 105.07. But July, September and October lows by 104 suggest better trading options are in the crosses.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2HWRku7

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.