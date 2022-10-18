BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin walking a tightrope after an 11-month slide

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Since bitcoin's pullback to $17,592 in June from a November 2021 $69,0000 high, the cryptocurrency has moved sideways, holding at tighter levels as it struggles to lift away from the June lows.

A drop under $17,592 could open the flood gates once more and send the BTC back to levels below $10,000. The last Fibonacci retracement level taken off the major $3,850-$69,000 March 2020 to November 2021 climb was removed by the bear market at $19,225 in June this year. A full retracement is now the risk.

However, stalling to the downside might embolden those who see a brighter longer-term future for bitcoin. Unfazed by a collapse in digital markets since November 2021, investment firms have released many exchange-traded funds, anticipating that the most traded cryptocurrencies will eventually prevail.

On balance the risks to bitcoin remain to the downside but while above the $17,592 June low there is potential for a rebound back towards $29,724, a minimum correction of the $69,000 to $17,592 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Bitcoin weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3T6A19s

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.