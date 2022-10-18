US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin walking a tightrope after an 11-month slide

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Since bitcoin's pullback to $17,592 in June from a November 2021 $69,0000 high, the cryptocurrency has moved sideways, holding at tighter levels as it struggles to lift away from the June lows.

A drop under $17,592 could open the flood gates once more and send the BTC back to levels below $10,000. The last Fibonacci retracement level taken off the major $3,850-$69,000 March 2020 to November 2021 climb was removed by the bear market at $19,225 in June this year. A full retracement is now the risk.

However, stalling to the downside might embolden those who see a brighter longer-term future for bitcoin. Unfazed by a collapse in digital markets since November 2021, investment firms have released many exchange-traded funds, anticipating that the most traded cryptocurrencies will eventually prevail.

On balance the risks to bitcoin remain to the downside but while above the $17,592 June low there is potential for a rebound back towards $29,724, a minimum correction of the $69,000 to $17,592 drop.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

