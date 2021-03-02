BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin trend back on as acceptance grows

March 2 (Reuters) - A healthy 7% snapback by bitcoin Monday and indications are the underlying bull trend could resume. Big bank views suggest broader acceptance continues to grow.

Automaker Tesla Inc lit the touch paper in February and Mastercard took up the torch, which has led to Citi bank suggesting the cryptocurrency may be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream. News that Goldman Sachs has restarted its cryptocurrency desk bolsters the sense of growing acceptance.

The rally since early February has drawn support from a narrative that bitcoin can act as a hedge against inflation. That supported the run to a record high and a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Such factors helped to underpin Monday's rally to $49,831. Despite softer, corrective action early Tuesday, indications are that all-time highs are on the cards.

Technically, the pullback from the $58,354 Feb. 21 record high eased the coin's over-bought condition and freed up room for the market to run higher again.

