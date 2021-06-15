US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin recovery faces a technical minefield

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

It has taken a sharp drop followed by a lengthy period of sideways action to put Bitcoin (BTC) back on a stronger footing in the wake of the 125% January to April surge. However, big technical hurdles could slow further appreciation.

June 15 (Reuters) - It has taken a sharp drop followed by a lengthy period of sideways action to put Bitcoin (BTC) back on a stronger footing in the wake of the 125% January to April surge. However, big technical hurdles could slow further appreciation.

The 200-day moving average, currently $42,604, is a pivotal resistance point and is likely to attract profit-taking. The price breached the average on May 19 as the BTC lost around 30% in value at its worst and closed down 14% that day.

Potential trigger points are at the 200-day moving average, daily cloud base at $42,826 and a 38.2% Fibo ($64,895-$30,066) at $43,370.

The market may have been bruised by the ease at which headlines and tweets have been able to trigger sizeable moves in the coin. Indeed, the latest upswing was driven by further tweets from Tesla boss, Elon Musk.

Investors are returning and charts suggest another big rally could be building. Bitcoin outflows cooled last week to $10 million, significantly lower than the previous record week of $141 million, CoinShares data showed.

For more click on FXBUZ

Bitcoin daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gpP1yp

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular