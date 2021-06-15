BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin recovery faces a technical minefield

June 15 (Reuters) - It has taken a sharp drop followed by a lengthy period of sideways action to put Bitcoin (BTC) back on a stronger footing in the wake of the 125% January to April surge. However, big technical hurdles could slow further appreciation.

The 200-day moving average, currently $42,604, is a pivotal resistance point and is likely to attract profit-taking. The price breached the average on May 19 as the BTC lost around 30% in value at its worst and closed down 14% that day.

Potential trigger points are at the 200-day moving average, daily cloud base at $42,826 and a 38.2% Fibo ($64,895-$30,066) at $43,370.

The market may have been bruised by the ease at which headlines and tweets have been able to trigger sizeable moves in the coin. Indeed, the latest upswing was driven by further tweets from Tesla boss, Elon Musk.

Investors are returning and charts suggest another big rally could be building. Bitcoin outflows cooled last week to $10 million, significantly lower than the previous record week of $141 million, CoinShares data showed.

Bitcoin daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gpP1yp

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

