BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin may have bottomed but has not turned bullish

June 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin recovered above $21,000 Thursday in a fledgling sign that this year's 60% dive may have hit bedrock . But the charts indicate it's too soon to turn bullish.

Thursday's 5.7% rally took BTC BTC=BTSP out of its daily Bollinger downtrend channel, which had been capping rallies this week. The removal of bearish pressure may motivate some to wade back in again, as last week's 18-month low of $17,592 fades from view.

The outlook though, is far from rosy, unless BTC manages to surpass the 21-day moving average around $24,640. That would provide a ledge for bulls to canvass support for a push toward $29,725 - the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from November's record high of $69,000.

Jitters from the rapid collapse on June 12-13 may still deter some buyers, amid headlines of crypto funds going underwater and some trading platforms halting or limiting withdrawals .

But sentiment in the crypto community has been shored up by bailouts and credit lines to liquidity-thinned exchange BlockFi and broker Voyager Digital .

BTC needs to hold above $19,972 to avoid re-entering the Bollinger downtrend channel - otherwise the crypto winter may get much darker.

