BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin is due a steeper drop, and that's good

April 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's price action suggest the pair will drop further as the number of longs appear to have grown too large. The drop could reach 42,000 -- and that could pave the way to a bigger rise.

Bitcoin patterns this year suggest the number of long positions has finally become a problem, with corrections from peaks running deeper as the year has progressed.

February's pullback was about 50% of Jan-Feb gains, March's pullback was 61.8% Feb-Mar rise, while this month bitcoin has almost fully retraced its Mar-April rise, and daily highs have dropped every day since April's low.

This implies traders are still heavily long and the mood to take profit will push bitcoin down.

In light of this positioning imbalance, bitcoin could eventually meet the minimum objective to correct its rise since March 2020, which is 41,631. Such a correction would be healthy for the long-term uptrend, which is likely reach new heights on the back of global stimulus measures.

For more click on FXBUZ

Bitcoin 2020-2021 retracementhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3v44GYy

Bitcoin Mar-Aprhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3v9cgkL

Bitcoin Feb-Marchhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xezQOQ

Bitcoing Jan-Febhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n7FMVk

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

