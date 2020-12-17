BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin finally has a real use: as an FX sentiment gauge

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin has recently been attracting keen attention from mainstream investors . Even if some might never bring themselves to actually buy it, a real-use case has emerged for the intangible cryptocurrency - as a gauge of FX investor sentiment, akin to the famed "Buffet Indicator" for stocks.

Rampant optimism for unorthodox assets such as Bitcoin serves as warning to conventional FX traders that positions are crowded. Indeed a bout of USD short-covering is underway in Asia Friday as caution emerges.

Bitcoin's new record high of $23,777 on the Bitstamp exchange Thursday trailed the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which was predictably dovish and yielded little fodder for bond investors .

Yet what crypto bulls latched on to was Chair Jerome Powell's reiteration that monetary policy will stay accommodative until real inflation recovers. Cue asset inflation instead.

The dollar fell and gold rallied with that assessment. But those moves were outpaced by Bitcoin, which has no intrinsic value, and therefore no theoretical limit to how high, or low, it could go. The argument that it's a safeguard against inflation is suspect, because inflation is a "faint heartbeat" of what it used to be, as Powell put it.

Until Bitcoin retreats to its first support at the $19,074 Fibonacci retracement line, adding to risk-on FX bets would be ill-advised.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

