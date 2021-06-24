BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin downside risk but range trade safety beckons

June 24 (Reuters) - A lack of fresh news or tweets has left traders to ponder the technical outlook for the bitcoin. Major bearish signal identified but also a good chance the coin heads higher to the safety of an established range.

A battle for broader acceptance continues and news that the Bank for International Settlements fully backs central bank digital currencies might be leaning on the coin Thursday, but the charts could have the last word this week.

A death cross (bearish) currently vies with a candlestick hammer (bullish). Although the 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average is the stronger signal longer-term the Tuesday hammer, with Wednesday confirmation, could steer BTC back to the middle of a $31,000 to $41,000 range near-term.

Fibonacci retracement levels are also in the mix. The June 15 to June 22 $41,341 to $28,600 drop puts a 61.8% retracement of $36,473 in the middle of the targeted range. A longer-term Fibo, also 61.8%, of $3,850 to $64,895 all time high argues for a new pullback low of $27,169.

