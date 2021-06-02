BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin boom and bust pushing investors away

June 2 (Reuters) - Markets need volatility but Bitcoin's recent boom and bust dynamics appear to be pushing institutional investors to the sidelines.

JP Morgan suggests that the recent Bitcoin crash has weakened institutional demand and could represent a setback in Bitcoin adoption.

Speed and magnitude of the October 2020 to April 2021 rally, over 450% appreciation, triggered a sharp bearish reaction. The April-May correction from $64,895 to $30,066 should have freed up room for demand to kick in once more, but this has not happened.

There is a risk the BTC could go much lower if a bearish technical pattern plays out and price is held below the key 200-day moving average, $41,358.

The pattern gives a projection of around $5,000. It will take a seismic shift in market sentiment to bring about such a move, but extreme volatility is the BTC's speciality.

In the near-term a return to the May lows shouldn't be ruled out, but buyers are likely to surface ahead of the significant May 19 $30,066 lows.

