BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin at risk from another buy the rumour, sell the fact

Jan 8 (Reuters) - As the launch of a U.S. spot bitcoin ETF nears -- possibly as soon as this week -- , the cryptocurrency has continued to grind higher with bitcoin above $45k to trade at its best level since April, 2021. However, there remains a risk that the price action could yet again exhibit another buy the rumour, sell the fact.

In the last three months, bitcoin has risen over 60% while the possibility of a spot ETF underpinned the market. Optimism in the crypto space has also been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot with rate cuts on the horizon for 2024.

Over the relatively short life span of cryptocurrencies, there have been several examples of a buy the rumour, sell the fact type price action. In the lead-up to the launch of bitcoin futures and a futures ETF, bitcoin rallied on both occasions, before selling shortly after the event.

It is worth noting, however, that in the days after the launch of the bitcoin futures ETF, the cryptocurrency initially rallied around 10% before trading 10% lower a month after launch.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

