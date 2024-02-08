BUZZ-COMMENT-Binary option bets thrive in range-bound FX markets

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Price action in FX options epitomises the range-bound state of FX markets, but there's a particular strategy that can thrive in this situation.

Short volatility trades benefit from a lack of FX realised volatility and earn a premium, yet they risk unlimited losses should realised volatility suddenly increase, but there's a alternative that only risks an upfront premium.

Range binary options are also known as double-no-touch or DNT options and consist of two chosen levels (strikes) each side of the current FX spot rate. If neither strike has traded any time prior to the expiry date, the owner will receive a pre-set payout.

These options will typically increase in value as volatility declines and are often sold for profit on that basis before they expire. However, realised and implied volatility are already near 2-year lows so the scope for more losses is limited. But there might be a higher probability in this low volatility environment that the 2 strikes aren't touched before expiry and a holders can therefore receive the payout in full.

For example: With EUR/USD spot at 1.0780, a 3-month expiry 1.05-1.10 DNT range binary option has a theoretical premium of just 12% of the total payout. Shortening the option expiry date and/or moving the strikes further from the current FX spot price will increase the initial premium and vice versa.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

