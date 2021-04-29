BUZZ-COMMENT-Big week for U.S data could test Fed resolve and USD

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained his dovish stance on Wednesday, and insisted that any tapering was still a long way off, but if next week's plethora of U.S data is strong, it might be enough to give yields and the USD another lift and test the Feds resolve.

The U.S data calendar has Q1 GDP advance and initial jobless claims today, ISM Monday, March factory orders Tuesday, ADP, PMI and ISM non-manufacturing PMI data Wednesday, jobless claims again Thursday, before the big jobs data for April on May 7.

If the data is strong, it could stall, or even slightly reverse the USD decline, and traders might therefore be wary of adding to any short USD trades ahead.

FX option implied volatility is trading pandemic lows, flagging a lack of actual or expected volatility. If more USD weakness is on the cards, FX options suggest it's likely to remain a grind .

FX traders should also consider that month-end flows are likely to be adding weight to the USD this week

