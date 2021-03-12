BUZZ-COMMENT-Big week for central bank policy and FX volatility

March 12 (Reuters) - A plethora of central bank policy announcements are due next week, with U.S. Federal Reserve at the fore on Wednesday. The Bank of England and Turkish central banks follow on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday, heightening the risk of increased FX volatility.

That growing volatility risk is clear in the FX options market, where one-week implied volatility spiked in related pairings as expiries rolled past those events this week .

Investors will be eager to hear if the Fed will take any measures to dampen the recent rise in U.S. yields, which show little sign of abating (10-year back above 1.6% Friday). The Bank of England shouldn't bring any surprises, but could touch on inflation and yield concerns.

The Turkish central bank is expected to hike its interest rate between 0.5% to 1%, to 18% Thursday, so anything different could spark USD/TRY volatility . The Bank of Japan might make changes to its yield band control and prompt some reaction in JPY pairings.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/3eyyQOG

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.