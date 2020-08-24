BUZZ-COMMENT-Big U.S. bank still sees EUR/USD north of 1.20 by autumn

Aug 24 (Reuters) - JP Morgan still sees EUR/USD comfortably north of 1.20 by the autumn of 2020, regarding the 1.1700 handle as a good buy, and anything below it a great buy.

The bank acknowledges that investors are pondering lacklustre euro zone data and rising covid cases, but notes the 200-pip EUR/USD setback would suggest some of this concern is already reflected. Regional data remain elevated, and JP Morgan thinks it's premature to view the rising covid cases as alarming, given they started from very low levels.

Being long euro for the past week has been challenging, the bank says, and the euro could still stagnate or even correct a bit further, but it still views all this as a buying opportunity.

Forward-looking FX options retain a clear bullish lean for now, especially longer term, although they too, aren't ruling out a near-term setback/consolidation phase .

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QjCnTJ

1-3-12-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31kMEFx

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.