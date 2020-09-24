US Markets
JPM

BUZZ-COMMENT-Big U.S. bank cuts its EUR/USD long

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

In its daily note to clients, J.P Morgan said it was out of their euro longs before Wednesday's euro zone PMI data, which did little to alleviate concern over growth but weren't bad enough to induce another aggressive sell-off.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - In its daily note to clients, J.P Morgan said it was out of their euro longs before Wednesday's euro zone PMI data, which did little to alleviate concern over growth but weren't bad enough to induce another aggressive sell-off.

Lack of good news isn't favourable for the outlook of high beta, JPM said, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump didn't help sentiment with his comment that the outcome of the U.S. election will end up in the Supreme Court. The dollar benefits from current concerns, the bank said, and works against the euro and its long IMM positioning.

Hedge funds have reduced positions substantially, JPM noted, but real money remain heavily invested, according to their internal flow, although they have turned small sellers recently, and thus, an interesting dynamic to monitor.

The bank say that while EUR/USD remains under 1.1700/20, the danger remains to the downside.

FX option markets are more balanced now, but starting to add downside risk premium

For more click on FXBUZ

1-3-12-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/32WRGsq

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RV8A4A

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular