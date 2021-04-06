BUZZ-COMMENT Big target looming large for Norway's crown

April 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown has enjoyed a good run versus its Swedish counterpart since November, and its success has brought a major technical level into play.

The 200-week moving average, currently 1.0337, has contained the cross since February 2020 and serves as a key trigger point and bull target.

Both Norway and Sweden hold fundamental advantages over most countries. The NOK's trump card, however, is the hawkish Norges Bank.

The Swedish economic backdrop has its merits, but the better bet might be with Norway, the NOK and for more than one Norges Bank rate hike this year.

The SEK has also been the more sensitive to U.S. dollar trends, and despite the latest upswing in EUR/USD, analysts are expecting the dollar to come back on line. That would argue for NOK/SEK to maintain form and edge higher within its current bull trend.

A bigger EUR/NOK drop below the key 10.00 level would provide more encouragement, but such a move depends on risk and oil prices.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

