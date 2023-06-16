BUZZ-COMMENT-Big sterling levels calling but there is a twist

June 16 (Reuters) - Longer-term GBP/USD charts are throwing up some big technical targets for sterling bulls, but a September Ichimoku cloud twist suggests the targets will need to be met soon.

The pound is set to record its third consecutive weekly bull close and this week's climb to 1.2817 has brought the 200-week moving average into view. The average, currently at 1.2876, has been above the market since April 2022. The line is flat and loses some significance as a result but in terms of resistance it might not put up much of a fight.

Above the 200-week moving average a 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3324 provides the next target. The Fibonacci level is taken off the 1.4250-1.0327 Jun. 2021-Sept. 2022 drop. Profit taking can kick in at this Fibonacci level, ahead of the full retracement point.

Both bull targets are viable, but a September 1.1754-56 Ichimoku cloud twist might spoil the party. Cloud twists can appear to attract price action. The monthly chart also has targets/resistance points at 1.2870 and 1.2895, 50-day moving average and Ichimoku cloud base, respectively.

GBP/USD weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3NvZ8lO

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

