BUZZ-COMMENT-Big FX option strike expiries for the week ahead

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance points while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes - and there are plenty today and for the week ahead.

The biggest EUR/USD strikes are on Wednesday at 1.0650-55 on 1.4-billion euros, 1.0675 on 1.2-billion and between 1.0700-20 on 3-billion euros. Thursday at 1.0600 on 3.6-billion euros and between 1.0700-10 on 5-billion euros. Friday has 2.3-billion euros between 1.0640-50.

USD/CHF strike expiries are on Tuesday at 0.9100 $500-million, Wednesday at 0.8975-80 on $500-million, Thursday at 0.8980-85 on $600-million and on Friday at 0.9000 on $500-million.

The biggest GBP/USD strike expiries are on Wednesday at 1.2200 on 750-million stg, Thursday at 1.2200-05 on 536-million stg and on Friday at 1.2300 on 534-million stg. EUR/GBP strikes are on Friday at 0.8750 on 812-million euros.

Stand out AUD/USD strikes are on Tuesday at 0.6350-55 on A$1-billion and on Thursday at 0.6330-35 on A$1.9-billion. NZD/USD strike expiries are on Tuesday at 0.5790 on NZ$623-million and 0.5910 on NZ$825-million and on Thursday at 0.5800 on NZ$1.3-billion and 0.6025 on NZ$1.5-billion.

The biggest USD/JPY strikes next week are on Monday at 150.00 on $1.9-billion and 152.00 on $1-billion. Wednesday at 150.00 on $1.4-billion and 152.00 on $2.5-billion and on Thursday at 150.00 on $3-billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

