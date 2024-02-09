News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Big FX option positions have consequences for EUR/USD

Feb 9 (Reuters) - There are some FX option strategies that will thrive in the current FX environment and while plenty of those are in play in EUR/USD, their presence will have consequences for the FX spot market.

USD call/EUR put Reverse-knock-out (RKO) options will benefit from USD gains/EUR losses by allowing the holder to buy the USD at more favourable level (strike) if a preset trigger (below spot) hasn't traded before expiry. These triggers start from 1.0700 and are likely to be every 50 pips toward longer term low in the mid 1.04s.

Range binary options benefit from falling option implied volatility as realised volatility underperforms it and whilst spot stays within two pre-set range parameters (barriers). Again, the downside strike barriers are said to run around every 50 pips from 1.0700 to 1.0450 with various maturities.

A plentiful supply of FX option downside strike options helps to reinforce the presence of these structures and with option implied volatility trading at 2-year lows, there's no rush to unwind them.

Increased defence of barriers/triggers as their maturities approach will add to already strong support before 1.0700 and below.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

