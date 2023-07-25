BUZZ-COMMENT-Big dollar short vulnerable to a squeeze higher

July 25 (Reuters) - It's a big week for the direction of the U.S. dollar with pivotal Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan interest rate decisions. The dollar could stage a big recovery due to the expansion of speculative short positions.

Speculative short positions have risen quite markedly recently, highlighting the increase in the underlying bearish sentiment. The increase in bids and buy stops associated with these short positions could spark a bigger short squeeze.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended July 18, the value of net short positions held by speculators shot up to $17.29 billion from $9.75 billion a week earlier. That is the biggest short position since June 2021.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Thursday closed above the 100.765 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) drop. Scope grows for much bigger gains through the 101.517 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the same 104.700-99.549 fall.

For more click on FXBUZ

Speculative Dollar Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4736BAr

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/471dn9X

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.