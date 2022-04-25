BUZZ-COMMENT-Big dollar gains but it could go much higher

April 25 (Reuters) - The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies has gained just over 14% since January 2021 to a high of 101.75, and despite showing overbought values on monthly, weekly and daily charts is still on course to test March 2020's 102.99 high.

With the index closing fast on that level, the market will look to bigger bull prizes. A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken off the 164.72 to 70.698 February 1985 to March 2008 drop comes in at 106.61.

For those looking for greater gains still, another Fibonacci level taken off the 121.02 July 2001 high and the March 2008 low is at 109.14. This is likely to be out of reach unless the dollar makes a sizeable adjustment first, but the make-up of the current broad dollar rally does have the potential to underpin further large gains.

Three of the main currencies in the dollar basket are struggling. Sterling, euro and Japanese yen are significantly lower, while the dollar continues to feed off hawkish Federal Reserve policy.

