BUZZ-COMMENT-Big bubbles could pop if stimulus is withdrawn

July 15 (Reuters) - Bubbles in asset prices that have grown since the global financial crisis and were pumped by stimulus deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic could pop if central banks withdraw the stimulus that fuelled them in order to counter inflation that is threatening to run beyond the control.

Central banks that were largely hesitant to react to the inflation problem have suddenly rushed to act with huge interest rate hikes that have jarred risk appetite but have yet to trigger a rush for the exit.

The Federal Reserve, arguably the most proactive central bank trying to stem inflation, has quickly flipped from a 25bps hike to 50bps then 75bps. Inflation still has risen and a 100bps move is predicted, partly because hikes implemented by other central banks have got bigger and bigger too.

The drops for stocks, commodities and emerging markets currencies this year are negligible compared the gains they made thanks to stimulus and so is the dollar's rise compared to its long-term decline.

With Bitcoin at the limit for a correction of gains driven by stimulus resulting from COVID-19, the danger for investors globally may be the cryptocurrency markets in which so many have invested.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

