BUZZ-COMMENT-Biden gives more power to U.S. dollar's elbow

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's currency view is helping to keep a spring in the step of greenback bulls, ahead of U.S. mid-term elections next month.

"I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world," Biden said on Saturday.

Biden also said the U.S. economy "is strong as hell" and that "the problem is the lack of growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours".

Biden's FX steer came days after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made clear that the U.S. had no appetite for concerted action to weaken the dollar via a Plaza Accord 2.0 agreement.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net USD long position held by IMM speculators eased to a fractionally new seven-month low of $9.33 billion in the week ended Oct. 11. IMM speculators have been net USD long since July, 2021.

