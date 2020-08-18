BUZZ-COMMENT-BI may pause on rates to avoid rupiah instability

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia is likely to leave its key rate unchanged at 4% on Wednesday, placing greater emphasis on currency stability given the rupiah's near 2% depreciation since the July meeting, despite broad U.S. dollar weakness.

This would mark a change from its recent stance of prioritising Indonesia's economic recovery over IDR stability with a series of rate cuts, bond buying and liquidity-enhancing measures.

BI has delivered eight rate cuts totalling 200 basis points since July 2019, including four this year, and agreed to a nearly $40 billion bond buying scheme with the government last month to help fund Indonesia's economic recovery . It has also injected liquidity through reserve requirement cuts and said it will continue to act as a standby buyer in government bond auctions next year .

Governor Perry Warjiyo was guarded on the possibility of more easing after the July meeting , in a sign that the central bank would prefer to buy some time to monitor the effects of previous rate cuts.

Sixteen of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll predicted BI would leave rates unchanged in August while four saw a 25bps cut due to benign inflation and the risk of a recession .

USD/IDR faces resistance at 14830-14880; an unlikely rate cut would open a rally to 15200.

