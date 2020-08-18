USD

BUZZ-COMMENT-BI may pause on rates to avoid rupiah instability

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Bank Indonesia is likely to leave its key rate unchanged at 4% on Wednesday, placing greater emphasis on currency stability given the rupiah's near 2% depreciation since the July meeting, despite broad U.S. dollar weakness.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia is likely to leave its key rate unchanged at 4% on Wednesday, placing greater emphasis on currency stability given the rupiah's near 2% depreciation since the July meeting, despite broad U.S. dollar weakness.

This would mark a change from its recent stance of prioritising Indonesia's economic recovery over IDR stability with a series of rate cuts, bond buying and liquidity-enhancing measures.

BI has delivered eight rate cuts totalling 200 basis points since July 2019, including four this year, and agreed to a nearly $40 billion bond buying scheme with the government last month to help fund Indonesia's economic recovery . It has also injected liquidity through reserve requirement cuts and said it will continue to act as a standby buyer in government bond auctions next year .

Governor Perry Warjiyo was guarded on the possibility of more easing after the July meeting , in a sign that the central bank would prefer to buy some time to monitor the effects of previous rate cuts.

Sixteen of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll predicted BI would leave rates unchanged in August while four saw a 25bps cut due to benign inflation and the risk of a recession .

USD/IDR faces resistance at 14830-14880; an unlikely rate cut would open a rally to 15200.

For more click on FXBUZ

IDR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3iUjEuk

Foreign flows into Asian bonds: https://tmsnrt.rs/2POQAYI

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters