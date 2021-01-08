BUZZ-COMMENT-Beyond US payrolls, EUR/USD longs still have reasons for optimism

Jan 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD retreated for a second session after a downbeat U.S. employment report , but there were still plenty of reasons for bulls to think the recent rally would resume.

The dour U.S. employment data would normally lead to worries about economic growth, but the prospects for improved vaccine roll-outs, additional fiscal stimulus from the new U.S. administration and a patient Fed remain supportive factors for optimism that euro zone's export dependent economy could still receive a boost.

The jobs data had little effect on risk-sentiment. Equities .SPX rallied to record highs while oil LCOc1 traded to an 11-month high. EUR/USD remains correlated to the overall risk sentiment and the persistent risk-on theme should give EUR/USD bulls another boost of confidence.

Euro zone inflation expectations remain supportive as well. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap EUIL5YF5Y=R rally shows no signs of abating, trading at one-year highs and threatening to break key resistance near 1.35%.

Daily technicals imply EUR/USD's current correction could deepen but rising monthly RSI indicates longer-term bull momentum remains.

Dip buying in EUR/USD, which has been a successful strategy since Q2 2020, is likely to persist. The 2018 high is targeted and options indicate a 1.3000 test is possible.

