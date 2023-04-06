US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware: euro usually rises against yen in April

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - The euro could make gains against the Japanese yen this month, something it has done in 14 of the past 23 Aprils, or 61% of the time. This highlights something of a structural bullish bias.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The yen is likely to be on the verge of a much bigger decline against the euro, as the Bank of Japan's current monetary policy will likely persist. Prime Minister Kishida will meet with incoming BOJ Governor Ueda on April 10, when they will likely confirm their intention to maintain current monetary easing for a while.

EUR/JPY's fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the long-term bullish market. There is scope for EUR/JPY to retest the 2022 148.38 peak once there is a break and weekly close above the 145.80 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 148.38 to 137.45 (2022-2023) EBS drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/412Ceq2

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gmc1Ld

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.