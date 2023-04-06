BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware: euro usually rises against yen in April

April 6 (Reuters) - The euro could make gains against the Japanese yen this month, something it has done in 14 of the past 23 Aprils, or 61% of the time. This highlights something of a structural bullish bias.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The yen is likely to be on the verge of a much bigger decline against the euro, as the Bank of Japan's current monetary policy will likely persist. Prime Minister Kishida will meet with incoming BOJ Governor Ueda on April 10, when they will likely confirm their intention to maintain current monetary easing for a while.

EUR/JPY's fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the long-term bullish market. There is scope for EUR/JPY to retest the 2022 148.38 peak once there is a break and weekly close above the 145.80 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 148.38 to 137.45 (2022-2023) EBS drop.

