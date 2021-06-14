BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware this week's larger G10 FX option expiries

June 14 (Reuters) - The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as their related strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, potentially drawing/containing the FX rate and adding support/resistance, so it's worth knowing in advance where the larger strikes reside.

A lot of the big strikes that were pinning EUR/USD to the upper 1.21s expired last week, but there are still more than 2.5 bln euros between 1.2150-1.2200 to add topside resistance on Monday . There are 1 bln euros at 1.2115-20 on Wednesday, while post FOMC on Thursday there are 1.3 bln euros between 1.2050 and 1.2100, 800 mln euros at 1.2195-1.22, a huge 2.8 bln euros at 1.2220-25, and 2.2 bln euros at 1.2300. Friday sees 2.7 bln euros at 1.2100-10 and 2.7 bln euros at 1.2250-55.

Little of real consequence in GBP/USD this week, but 800 mln euros between 0.8600-10 in EUR/GBP on Tuesday.

AUD/USD has almost A$1 billion between 0.7750-65 Monday, A$1 billion 0.7725-30 Tuesday, A$ 787 million 0.7800 Thursday and A$700 million between 0.7680-0.7700 on Friday. The standout NZD/USD expiry this week is on Thursday at 0.7250 on NZ$919 million.

USD/CAD's largest strikes are on Friday between 1.2140-60 on $1.1 billion, and at 1.2200 on $1.4 billion.

USD/JPY has $500 million at 109.50 and $1 billion 110.00 on Tuesday and $660-million at 109.25-15 and $800 million at 109.70-75 on Wednesday. Thursday has $1 billion at 109.20-40 and $907 million at 110.50, while Friday has $740 million at 109.20-25, $625 million at 109.50 and $660 million at 110.00. AUD/JPY has A$1.2 billion at 84.20-25 on Friday.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

