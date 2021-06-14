US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware this week's larger G10 FX option expiries

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as their related strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, potentially drawing/containing the FX rate and adding support/resistance, so it's worth knowing in advance where the larger strikes reside.

June 14 (Reuters) - The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as their related strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, potentially drawing/containing the FX rate and adding support/resistance, so it's worth knowing in advance where the larger strikes reside.

A lot of the big strikes that were pinning EUR/USD to the upper 1.21s expired last week, but there are still more than 2.5 bln euros between 1.2150-1.2200 to add topside resistance on Monday . There are 1 bln euros at 1.2115-20 on Wednesday, while post FOMC on Thursday there are 1.3 bln euros between 1.2050 and 1.2100, 800 mln euros at 1.2195-1.22, a huge 2.8 bln euros at 1.2220-25, and 2.2 bln euros at 1.2300. Friday sees 2.7 bln euros at 1.2100-10 and 2.7 bln euros at 1.2250-55.

Little of real consequence in GBP/USD this week, but 800 mln euros between 0.8600-10 in EUR/GBP on Tuesday.

AUD/USD has almost A$1 billion between 0.7750-65 Monday, A$1 billion 0.7725-30 Tuesday, A$ 787 million 0.7800 Thursday and A$700 million between 0.7680-0.7700 on Friday. The standout NZD/USD expiry this week is on Thursday at 0.7250 on NZ$919 million.

USD/CAD's largest strikes are on Friday between 1.2140-60 on $1.1 billion, and at 1.2200 on $1.4 billion.

USD/JPY has $500 million at 109.50 and $1 billion 110.00 on Tuesday and $660-million at 109.25-15 and $800 million at 109.70-75 on Wednesday. Thursday has $1 billion at 109.20-40 and $907 million at 110.50, while Friday has $740 million at 109.20-25, $625 million at 109.50 and $660 million at 110.00. AUD/JPY has A$1.2 billion at 84.20-25 on Friday.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY option strike expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iEpuDd

EUR/USD option strike expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xiopVB

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular