BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware this week's larger G10 FX option expiries

June 7 (Reuters) - The cash (delta) hedging flows associated with FX options can increase as their related strikes draw close to each day's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, potentially drawing/containing the FX rate and adding support/resistance, so it's worth knowing in advance where the larger strikes reside.

Huge $1.25 billion 109.50 USD/JPY strikes stand out Monday , with $1 billion 109.50 on Tuesday and $1 billion 109.00-10 on Wednesday. Thursday sees $1 billion 109.00-10, $1.5 billion 109.60-65 and $1 billion 109.70-80, while Friday sees $800 million 108.90-109.00, $1.2 billion 109.75-80 and $1.1 billion 110.00.

EUR/USD's larger strikes are Tuesday's 2 billion euros at 1.2055-70, 1.2 billion euros between 1.2175-1.2200, 900 million euros between 1.2230-50 and 1.1 billion euros at 1.2300. Wednesday has 1.5 billion euros between 1.2070-1.2100, 2.8 billion euros 1.2135-65, 1.2 billion euros 1.2200-15, and 2.5 billion euros between 1.2240-65. Thursday sees 1 billion euros 1.2095-1.2100 and 1.2 billion euros between 1.2140-80, and Friday 1.2100 on 1.7 billion euros, and 1.2150 on 834 million euros.

Cable strikes are minimal, but there are 1.1 billion 0.8600 EUR/GBP strikes expiring after Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. Largest EUR/CHF strikes are Wednesday at 1.0980 on 440 million euros and 1.1040 on 896 million euros, while in USD/CHF there is $1.2 billion at 0.8975 on Wednesday.

AUD/USD strikes between 0.7700-50 on Tuesday on A$1.9 billion, Wednesday at 0.7750 on A$754 million, Thursday 0.7750 on A$512 million and Friday between 0.7715-50 on A$1.2 billion. NZD/USD on Tuesday at 0.7150 on N$450 million and 0.7260 on N$1.2 billion. USD/CAD's largest strikes are on Friday between 1.2080-1.2100 on $2 billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

