BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware these huge G10 FX option expiries this week

Sept 28 (Reuters) - FX option expiries and their related hedging flows can influence price action if the underlying FX rate is close to the option strike pre-expiry, so it's worth knowing where the bigger strikes are in advance.

Multi-billion EUR/JPY strikes are nearby for expiry at Tuesday's 10 a.m. New York cut -- at 122.00, 122.60, 123.20 and 124.00

In EUR/USD, 2.7 billion euros are at 1.1600 and 1.6 billion between 1.1680-85 Thursday. There are 850 million euros at 1.1600, and 1.1 billion between 1.1640-50 today . Big option barriers at 1.1600 too .

USD/JPY has $1.5 billion at 105.50 today . $1.3 billion at 105.30-35 and $2.6 billion at 105.00 Tuesday; $1 billion 104.80-90 and $1 billion 105.05-15 Wednesday; $1 billion 105.0 and $1.3 billion 105.70-80 Thursday.

AUD/USD's biggest nearby strike is today at 0.7000 at A$1.3 billion. A A$3 billion 0.7300 strike for Thursday's New York cut is probably out of reach.

Little real size in close proximity to GBP/USD after Monday's 456 million-pound 1.2800 strikes expiry. EUR/GBP has 570 million euros at 0.9155 due to expire at the New York cut on Tuesday.

