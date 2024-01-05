News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware these big FX option strike expiries next week

January 05, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are some large ones worth noting for the week ahead.

The largest EUR/USD strikes are on Tuesday at 1.0875 and 1.0900 on 1-billion euros each and at 1.0975 and between 1.0990-1.1000 on 900-million euros each. On Wednesday there are 1.5-billion euros at 1.0800 and 3.2-billion euros at 1.0985. Thursday will see a 1.1020 strike expiry on 730-million and 1.1050 on 1.5-billion euros. Friday's largest strikes are between 1.0795-1.0810 on 1.5-billion, 1.0945-60 on 1.4-billion and 1.1000 on 1-billion euros.

USD/CHF has $300-million expiring at 0.8500 and $350-million at 0.8550 on Monday, 640-million at 0.8500 on Wednesday and $500-million at 0.8545-50 on Friday. The largest GBP/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 1.2665 on 250-million pounds, Thursday at 1.2790 on 300-million pounds and on Friday at 1.2600 on 620-million pounds and 1.2730 on 408-million pounds. EUR/GBP strikes expire on Monday at 0.8500 on 300-million euros and 0.8650 on 350-million euros.

The stand out AUD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6640 on A$602-million and 0.6725 on A$632-million. The biggest strike is on Tuesday at 0.6600 on A$2.3-billion. Friday has 0.6675 on A$726-million and 0.6850 on A$1-billion. NZD/USD strikes expire on Friday at 0.6200 on NZ$450-million and 0.6245 on NZ$868-million.

Stand out USD/JPY strike expiries are on Tuesday at 143.60 on $1.1-billion, Wednesday at 144.05 on $1.5-billion and 145.00 on $1.6-billion, and on Friday at 145.00 on $1.4-billion and between 146.00-15 on $1.1-billion. EUR/JPY strikes expire Monday at 156.00 on 450-million and on Wednesday at 156.00 on 1-billion euros.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

