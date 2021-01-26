BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the resurgence of FX volatility and USD demand

Jan 26 (Reuters) - There are signs in FX markets that the risk of renewed volatility is increasing - no panic so far, but that could change .

Implied volatility is the option market's gauge of actual volatility expectations. It's meeting renewed demand from previous crisis lows.

Risk reversals show which side of the FX rate is the most vulnerable, with an additional volatility premium for option strikes in that direction. USD calls are back in favour in many pairs.

Risk appetite and low FX volatility had been driven by fiscal and monetary support, and hopes of a quick vaccine roll out to end the pandemic. However, fiscal support is lacking (U.S. package still being discussed) and vaccine distribution is slower than expected. There's also concern about the ability of current vaccines to protect against new variants of the virus.

While this renewed uncertainty persists, there's likely to be more bouts of risk-averse flows and FX volatility. That favours long implied volatility, which can protect and reward if actual volatility outperforms . .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

