BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the larger G10 FX option expiries next week

Aug 14 (Reuters) - FX option expiries can influence FX prices if the cash rate is nearby, due to related delta hedging flows from those with exposure, so it's worth knowing where the bigger strikes are in advance.

Some huge strikes are nearby today, especially in EUR/USD , although they are lighter next week, which may help to increase volatility. Monday 900 million euros at 1.1900, Tuesday 1.2 billion 1.1750, Wednesday 1.4 billion 1.1755 and 1 billion 1.1900. Friday sees 2.2 billion at 1.1750-70, 745-million at 1.1800 and 1 billion at 1.1840-50.

USD/CHF has a $1.3 billion 0.9250 strike expiry on Monday. The biggest GBP/USD strikes are 600 million pounds at 1.3090 Monday and 450 million at 1.3100-10 Thursday. Little in EUR/GBP until Friday next week, with 600 million euros at 0.9050.

AUD/USD has 600 million 0.7100 strikes on Tuesday and 1.1 billion between 0.7100-20 Thursday. USD/CAD 1.3250 strikes are popular next week, with several hundred million every day, culminating with US$1 billion each on Thursday and Friday.

USD/JPY relatively light until Wednesday's 1 billion 106.90-107.00, Thursday 1 billion at 107.00, and Friday 1 billion at 107.00-10.

EUR/USD option expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aoOp7k

USDJPY expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PYbc0l

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

