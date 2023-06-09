BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the larger FX option expiries next week

June 9 (Reuters) - Increased cash hedging of FX option strikes can add to any nearby support and resistance and even draw or contain the spot price as expiry approaches, so it's worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside in advance.

EUR/USD and USD/JPY strike expiries stand out today but there are some decent size options over the next week that may prove significant through the central bank meetings.

Monday has EUR/USD 1.0735-40 in 600 million euros and between 1.0790-1.0800 on 1-billion euros. USD/CHF at 0.8995-0.9000 on $600 million. EUR/GBP at 0.8605 on 525 million euros. USD/JPY at 139.50 on $500 million. USD/CAD at 1.3300 on $400 million.

Tuesday has EUR/USD 1.4 billion euros between 1.0775-1.0800 and 1 billion between 1.0740-60. USD/JPY 139.50-60 on $570 million. USD/CAD at 1.3255 on $500 million and 1.3330 on $500 million.

Wednesday has EUR/USD 1.2 billion euros at 1.0700, 800 million at 1.0730, 500 million at 1.0770 and 2.5 billion euros between 1.0795-1.0810. USD/CHF at 0.8925 on $462 million, 0.9090 on $480 million and 0.9125 on $578 million. AUD/USD at 0.6700 on A$1 billion. USD/JPY 138.75 on $400 million, 139.00 on $636 million, 139.50 on $400 million and 140.00 on $400 million.

Thursday has USD/CHF at 0.9050 on $310 million and 0.9090 on $400 million. USD/JPY at 139.00 on $450 million and 140.00 on $330 million.

Friday has EUR/USD 3.5 billion euros between 1.0640-60, 2 billion euros at 1.0695-1.0700, 2.5 billion between 1.0735-50, 3.5 billion between 1.0800-10, 2.8 billion at 1.0840-50 and 3 billion at 1.0900. USD/CHF 0.8900 on $580 million and 0.9145 on $500 million. AUD/USD 0.6680-90 on A$1.3 billion. NZD/USD 0.6030 on NZ$428 million. USD/JPY at 138.00 on $1.2 billion and 140.50 on $600 million. USD/CAD 1.3250 on $400 million and 1.3350-60 on $825 million.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst.

