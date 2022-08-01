BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware, the euro usually drops against the yen in August

Aug 1 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY has dropped in August in 16 of the past 22 years, or 73% of the time, so seasonality suggests there is a good chance the pair could slump this month.

However seasonal trends are only a useful tool when corroborated by other factors and should not be considered in isolation.

A triple top has formed on the EUR/JPY chart with weekly highs left at 144.25, 144.24 and 144.30. The large upper shadow subsequently formed on a recent weekly candle is usually a sign that the upside has been rejected.

Positive euro zone data on Friday failed to stoke sustained demand for the euro and with Japan's yen heavily sought as the week drew to a close, EUR/JPY posted its biggest one-week fall since mid-May. That saw the pair's fourteen-week momentum reading flip to negative for the first time since March, providing a key bearish signal as August trading begins.

