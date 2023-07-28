News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the bigger G10 FX option strikes expiring next week

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 28, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and can potentially draw and contain spot, so it is worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside and when they expire.

Stand-out EUR/USD strikes expiring next week are on Monday at 1.0900 on 1.2 billion euros, 1.1000 on 1.6 billion euros and between 1.1085-1.1100 on 2 billion euros. Tuesday at 1.1030-40 on 2.2 billion and 1.1045-50 on 2.3 billion euros and 1.1100 on 2 billion euros. Nothing substantial on Wednesday or Friday so far, but Thursday has a massive 4.6 billion euros between 1.0900-15.

The biggest GBP/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.2675 on £392 million and on Tuesday at 1.2855-65 on £829 million and 1.2900 on £366 million. EUR/GBP strikes are on Tuesday at 0.8660 on 490 million euros and 0.8710 on 339 million euros, while Friday has 450 million euros at 0.8575.

Stand-out AUD/USD strike expiries are on Tuesday at 0.6620-30 on A$848 million, Wednesday between 0.6685-0.6700 on A$816 million and on Thursday between 0.6685-0.6700 on A$1.9 billion. The only big NZD/USD strike expiries are on Wednesday at 0.6325-30 on NZ$1.3 billion and 0.6400-05 on NZ$800 million.

The only significant USD/CAD strike expiries are on Friday at 1.3200 on $876 million and 1.3300 on $1.7 billion.

USD/JPY strike expiries on Monday are at 138.00 on $3 billion, 138.35-50 on $1.2 billion, 140.00 on $1 billion and 141.00 on $800 million. Thursday at 138.50 on $1.1 billion, 140.00 on $550 million, 140.35-50 on $1 billion and 141.00 on $650 million. Friday's largest strikes are 138.50 on $600 million and 139.30 on $600 million.

Keep an eye on daily FX option expiry reports to see price increases on existing strikes and any new strike additions.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD FX option strikes expiring July 31-Aug 1 https://tmsnrt.rs/3DxvIxL

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.