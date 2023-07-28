BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the bigger G10 FX option strikes expiring next week

July 28 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and can potentially draw and contain spot, so it is worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside and when they expire.

Stand-out EUR/USD strikes expiring next week are on Monday at 1.0900 on 1.2 billion euros, 1.1000 on 1.6 billion euros and between 1.1085-1.1100 on 2 billion euros. Tuesday at 1.1030-40 on 2.2 billion and 1.1045-50 on 2.3 billion euros and 1.1100 on 2 billion euros. Nothing substantial on Wednesday or Friday so far, but Thursday has a massive 4.6 billion euros between 1.0900-15.

The biggest GBP/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.2675 on £392 million and on Tuesday at 1.2855-65 on £829 million and 1.2900 on £366 million. EUR/GBP strikes are on Tuesday at 0.8660 on 490 million euros and 0.8710 on 339 million euros, while Friday has 450 million euros at 0.8575.

Stand-out AUD/USD strike expiries are on Tuesday at 0.6620-30 on A$848 million, Wednesday between 0.6685-0.6700 on A$816 million and on Thursday between 0.6685-0.6700 on A$1.9 billion. The only big NZD/USD strike expiries are on Wednesday at 0.6325-30 on NZ$1.3 billion and 0.6400-05 on NZ$800 million.

The only significant USD/CAD strike expiries are on Friday at 1.3200 on $876 million and 1.3300 on $1.7 billion.

USD/JPY strike expiries on Monday are at 138.00 on $3 billion, 138.35-50 on $1.2 billion, 140.00 on $1 billion and 141.00 on $800 million. Thursday at 138.50 on $1.1 billion, 140.00 on $550 million, 140.35-50 on $1 billion and 141.00 on $650 million. Friday's largest strikes are 138.50 on $600 million and 139.30 on $600 million.

Keep an eye on daily FX option expiry reports to see price increases on existing strikes and any new strike additions.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD FX option strikes expiring July 31-Aug 1 https://tmsnrt.rs/3DxvIxL

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.