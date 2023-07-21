BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the bigger G10 FX option strikes expiring next week

July 21 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and can potentially draw and contain spot, so it is worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside and when they expire.

EUR/USD strikes expiring Monday are at 1.1130 on 637-million euros. Tuesday between 1.1085-1.1100 on 1.4-billion euros and at 1.1225 on 1.2-billion euros. Wednesday between 1.1070-1.1100 on 1.3-billion and 1.1195-1.1200 on 1-billion euros. Thursday's biggest strikes are 1.1100-10 on 2.5-billion euros, 1.1150 on 700-million and 1.1250 on 1.3-billion euros. Stand out strikes on Friday are 1-billion euros at 1.1050, 762-million at 1.1100, 1.6-billion at 1.1190-1.1200 and 771-million euros at 1.1250.

Stand out strikes in GBP/USD are on Monday at 1.2795-1.2800 on £343-million, 1.2945 on £854-milion and 1.2975 on £342-million. EUR/GBP strikes expire on Monday at 0.8600 in 750-million euros and on Thursday at 0.8650 on 747-million euros.

AUD/USD strikes on Monday at 0.6780 on A$452-million and 0.6800 on A$1.2-billion. Tuesday at 0.6715 on A$650-million and 0.6770 on A$1-billion. Wednesday at 0.6900 on A$718-million. Thursday has A$740-million at 0.6730, A$467-million at 0.6750 and A$1.1-billion between 0.6825-40. NZD/USD has NZ$1-billion at 0.6160 Monday, while Thursday has NZ$880-million at 0.6035 and NZ$500-million at 0.6135.

USD/JPY strike expiries are Monday at 140.00 on $2-billion and 141.30 on $1-billion. Tuesday at 140.00 on $576-million and Wednesday at 140.00 on $855-million. Thursday's largest strikes are at 140.00 on $677-million, 141.00 on $1-billion and 142.00 on 771-million, while Friday has $1.3-billion at 140.25 and 700-million at 140.65.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD FX option strike expiries July 24-28 https://tmsnrt.rs/44RQpjM

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.