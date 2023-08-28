BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the big G10 FX option strike expiries this week

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Cash hedging of soon-to-expire option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and potentially drawing and containing spot, so it is worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside and when they expire.

There are plenty of big EUR/USD strikes nearby this week with 2.1 billion euros between 1.0795-1.0805, 882 million at 1.0825 and 1.2 billion euros between 1.0840-50 on Monday. Tuesday sees 2 billion euros at 1.0800 and Wednesday 1.4 billion euros at 1.0775-80, 1 billion at 1.0800-05, 1.4 billion at 1.0865-75 and 1.2 billion euros at 1.0900. Friday brings 5 billion euros between 1.0715-50, 1.1 billion at 1.0800, 1.1 billion at 1.0820-25 and 2.5 billion euros between 1.0885-1.0900.

Stand out USD/CHF strikes are on Wednesday at 0.8850 on $757 million. The biggest GBP/USD strike is on Wednesday at 1.2600 on 500 million pounds but any GBP/USD recovery could bring 700 million 1.28's into play on Friday. EUR/GBP has 450 million euros at 0.8560 on Monday, 746 million at 0.8725 on Wednesday and 823 million euros between 0.8615-25 on Friday.

The biggest AUD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6410 on A$2.4 billion and between 0.6420-30 on A$1.6 billion. Tuesday has A$1.2 billion at 0.6400.

USD/JPY has almost $1 billion at 146.50 on Monday, $1.4 billion at 147.00-10 on Tuesday, $2.8 billion at 145.50 on Wednesday and $925 million at 146.50 on Thursday, while Friday sees $1 billion at 145.50 and $1.1 billion at 146.40. The biggest strike in EUR/JPY is on Friday at 157.00 on 600 million euros.

The stand out USD/CAD strike expiry this week is on Wednesday at 135.60 on $1.2 billion.

