News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the big G10 FX option strike expiries this week

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 28, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Cash hedging of soon-to-expire option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and potentially drawing and containing spot, so it is worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside and when they expire.

There are plenty of big EUR/USD strikes nearby this week with 2.1 billion euros between 1.0795-1.0805, 882 million at 1.0825 and 1.2 billion euros between 1.0840-50 on Monday. Tuesday sees 2 billion euros at 1.0800 and Wednesday 1.4 billion euros at 1.0775-80, 1 billion at 1.0800-05, 1.4 billion at 1.0865-75 and 1.2 billion euros at 1.0900. Friday brings 5 billion euros between 1.0715-50, 1.1 billion at 1.0800, 1.1 billion at 1.0820-25 and 2.5 billion euros between 1.0885-1.0900.

Stand out USD/CHF strikes are on Wednesday at 0.8850 on $757 million. The biggest GBP/USD strike is on Wednesday at 1.2600 on 500 million pounds but any GBP/USD recovery could bring 700 million 1.28's into play on Friday. EUR/GBP has 450 million euros at 0.8560 on Monday, 746 million at 0.8725 on Wednesday and 823 million euros between 0.8615-25 on Friday.

The biggest AUD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6410 on A$2.4 billion and between 0.6420-30 on A$1.6 billion. Tuesday has A$1.2 billion at 0.6400.

USD/JPY has almost $1 billion at 146.50 on Monday, $1.4 billion at 147.00-10 on Tuesday, $2.8 billion at 145.50 on Wednesday and $925 million at 146.50 on Thursday, while Friday sees $1 billion at 145.50 and $1.1 billion at 146.40. The biggest strike in EUR/JPY is on Friday at 157.00 on 600 million euros.

The stand out USD/CAD strike expiry this week is on Wednesday at 135.60 on $1.2 billion.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD FX option strike expiries this week https://tmsnrt.rs/44rYwmy

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.