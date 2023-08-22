News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the big G10 FX option strike expiries this week

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

August 22, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and potentially draw and contain spot near the strikes.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes expiring this week are on Tuesday at 1.0900 on 1.3-billion euros. Wednesday at 1.0800 on 2-billion euros, 1.0825-35 on 1.8-billion euros and between 1.0980 and 1.1000 on 1.8-billion euros. Thursday's biggest strike expiries are 1.6-billion euros between 1.0800-20, 1.7-billion euros at 1.0900-10, 1.1-billion euros at 1.0940-50 and 1.4-billion at 1.1000. Friday has 1.5-billion euros between 1.0825-50 and 750-million euros at 1.1000.

The biggest USD/CHF strike expiries are on Thursday at 0.8570 on $1.2-billion and 0.8700 on $712-million. GBP/USD's largest strikes expire on Wednesday at 1.2850 on £595-million and 1.2950 on £593-million. Thursday has £442-million at 1.2725, £384-million at 1.2800 and £352-million at 1.2840, while Friday has £550-million at 1.2750.

Huge 145.00 and 146.00 strikes could have a significant impact on USD/JPY this week. There are almost $1-billion 145's Tuesday, $1.6-billion on Wednesday and $2-billion on Thursday. Thursday also has $2-billion at 146.00.

AUD/USD strike expiries are biggest on Tuesday at 0.6400 on A$861-million and 0.6425 on A$519-million. NZD/USD has 2-huge strikes on Wednesday at 0.6000 on NZ$690-million and 0.6100 on NZ$741-million. USD/CAD has $795-million at 1.3465 on Thursday, while on Friday there are $416-million at 1.3500 and $600-million at 1.3580-85. Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPY impending FX option strike expiries at 145-146 https://tmsnrt.rs/45zw9DO

Larger EUR/USD FX option strike expiries this week https://tmsnrt.rs/3E6Z2eJ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.