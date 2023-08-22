BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the big G10 FX option strike expiries this week

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and potentially draw and contain spot near the strikes.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes expiring this week are on Tuesday at 1.0900 on 1.3-billion euros. Wednesday at 1.0800 on 2-billion euros, 1.0825-35 on 1.8-billion euros and between 1.0980 and 1.1000 on 1.8-billion euros. Thursday's biggest strike expiries are 1.6-billion euros between 1.0800-20, 1.7-billion euros at 1.0900-10, 1.1-billion euros at 1.0940-50 and 1.4-billion at 1.1000. Friday has 1.5-billion euros between 1.0825-50 and 750-million euros at 1.1000.

The biggest USD/CHF strike expiries are on Thursday at 0.8570 on $1.2-billion and 0.8700 on $712-million. GBP/USD's largest strikes expire on Wednesday at 1.2850 on £595-million and 1.2950 on £593-million. Thursday has £442-million at 1.2725, £384-million at 1.2800 and £352-million at 1.2840, while Friday has £550-million at 1.2750.

Huge 145.00 and 146.00 strikes could have a significant impact on USD/JPY this week. There are almost $1-billion 145's Tuesday, $1.6-billion on Wednesday and $2-billion on Thursday. Thursday also has $2-billion at 146.00.

AUD/USD strike expiries are biggest on Tuesday at 0.6400 on A$861-million and 0.6425 on A$519-million. NZD/USD has 2-huge strikes on Wednesday at 0.6000 on NZ$690-million and 0.6100 on NZ$741-million. USD/CAD has $795-million at 1.3465 on Thursday, while on Friday there are $416-million at 1.3500 and $600-million at 1.3580-85. Related comment

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

