BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware the big G10 FX option strike expiries this week

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The hedging of FX option strikes can influence FX price action if nearby, and more so when the strikes are large and soon to expire, so it's worth being armed with this information in advance.

A huge 1.1-billion euros of 0.8575 EUR/GBP strikes stand out amid Monday's expiries. There are 1-billion at 0.8500 Tuesday and 476-million euros between 0.8490-0.87500 Wednesday, while Friday has 429-million euros at 0.8625. GBP/USD has 294-million pounds at 1.3500 Monday, while Wednesday has 784-million pounds at 1.3400, 360-million pounds at 1.3550, 516-million pounds at 1.3595-1.3600 and 540-million pounds at 1.3640-50. Thursday has 600-million pounds between 1.3530-50, while Friday has 445-million pounds at 1.3320.

EUR/USD has 1.1-billion euros between 1.1500-25, and 870-million between 1.1550-75 Monday. Tuesday has 1.3-billion euros at 1.1550. Wednesday has 1.1-billion euros at 1.1500, 2.2-billion between 1.1550-75, and almost 1-billion euros at 1.1600. On Thursday there are 1.2-billion between 1.1550-80, and Friday currently has 1.2-billion euros between 1.1540-50.

USD/JPY has $2-billion at 113.70 Tuesday. Wednesday has $611-million at 113.00 and $1.4-billion at 114.00. Thursday has $500-million at 113.40, $1.5-billion 113.50-60 and $1.4-billion at 113.70. There are $1.5-billion at 114.00 on Friday.

For USD/CAD there are $700-million at 1.2400-05 and 1-billion at 1.2460 on Tuesday. Wednesday has $840-million at 1.2450-55, 1.1-billion at 1.2500, and $790-million 1.2525. Friday has $762-million at 1.2450-55, $905-million 1.2465-75, $1.2485-901.1-billion, and $886-million 1.2510-15.

The biggest AUD/USD strikes are Wednesday on A$692-million at 0.7345-50 and 0.7375 on A$662-million, and on Friday between 0.7370-85 on A$1.5-billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

