BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware of these big option strike expiries next week

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, so it's worth noting where the larger strikes reside on Friday and the week ahead.

EUR/USD strikes expiring Monday are at 1.0750 on 628-million euros, 1.0800 on 650-million euros and between 1.0900-20 on 1.4-billion euros. Tuesday between 1.0815-25 on 895-million euros. Wednesday at 1.0700 on 1-billion euros, 1.0800 on 678-million, 1.0845-60 on 1.1-bllion, 1.0900 on 1.1-billion and 1.0950-55 on 1.3-billion euros. Thursday at 1.0900 on 1-billion and between 1.0965-75 on 3-billion euros.

The largest USD/CHF strike expires Monday at 0.8750 on $1.3-billion, while Thursday has $550-million each at 0.8600 and 0.8625. EUR/CHF on Thursday at 0.9350 on 320-million euros.

Stand out GBP/USD strikes expire Monday at 1.2600-15 on 716-million pounds, 1.2665-70 on 505-million and 1.2700 on 572-million pounds. Wednesday at 1.2630 on 750-million and 1.2700 on 471-million pounds. Friday has 1.2630 strikes expiring on 306-million, 1.2760 on 413-million, 1.2800-15 on 415-million, 1.2850 on 389-million and 1.2900 on 310-million pounds.

Larger AUD/USD strikes expire on Tuesday at 0.6700 on A$873-million, Wednesday between 0.6590-0.6605 on A$1.3-billion and Thursday at 0.6590 on A$660-million and 0.6640-50 on A$1.1-billion. NZD/USD strikes expire Friday Feb. 2 at 0.6080 on NZ$940-million.

USD/CAD strikes are on Wednesday at 1.3400 on $908-million and Friday between 1.3315-30 on 1.6-billion.

The biggest USD/JPY strikes expire Tuesday at 147.20 and 148.00 on $500-million each and on Wednesday at 147.25 on $900-million and 148.00 on $500-million. EUR/JPY strikes at 158.70 expire Thursday on 674-million euros.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

