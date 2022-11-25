US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware next week's big FX option strike expiries

November 25, 2022 — 04:32 am EST

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of foreign exchange option strikes can influence FX price action as their expiry approaches, often containing the FX rate if nearby, and adding to any support/resistance - so it's worth being warned of their presence in advance.

Next week in EUR/USD there are 700-million euros at 1.0300 on Monday according to DTCC data, with 1-billion between 1.0390-1.0405, 850-million at 1.0425 and 509-million at 1.0450. Tuesday shows 700-million at 1.0450, while Wednesday has 1-billion 1.0300, 750-million 1.0370-80, 800-million 1.0415-25 and 800-million euros at 1.0500. Thursday has 1-billion euros between 1.0300-10 and Friday there are 1.3-billion euros between 1.0350-65 and 671-million at 1.0420.

Largest USD/CHF strike option expiries are Wednesday Nov. 30 at 0.9440 on $355-million and $300-million at 0.9485. Cable has a massive £901-million at 1.2100 on Monday, and £841-million at 1.2050 Wednesday, while EUR/GBP has 40-million euros at 0.8600 Tuesday.

Stand-out USD/JPY strikes are Monday with $1.8-billion spread equally between 138.30 and 138.50, while EUR/JPY has 530-million euros at 146.05. AUD/USD has A$742-million at 0.6700 Monday, while Wednesday has A$576-million at 0.6600, A$657-million at 0.6735 and A$509-million at 0.6850. AUD/NZD has A$500-million at 1.0650 and A$905-million at 1.0950 Friday.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

