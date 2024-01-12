BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware larger G10 FX option strike expiries next week

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are some large ones worth noting for the week ahead.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.0950 on 1.2-billion euros, 1.1000 on 1-billion euros and 1.1050 on a massive 3-billion euros. Tuesday at 1.0920-25 on 1.5-billion euros and 1.0975-85 on 2-billion euros. Wednesday between 1.1065-75 on 2.5-billion euros, with another 2-billion euros between 1.1065-75 on Thursday.

The largest GBP/USD strikes are Monday at 1.2710 on 437-million pounds, Wednesday at 1.2795 on 502-million and 1.2965 on 732-million pounds, while Thursday has a 1.2820 strike expiry on 540-million pounds.

Notable AUD/USD strike are to the topside on Monday at 0.6840 on A$1-billion and Tuesday at 0.6840-45 on A$2.1-billion. NZD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6175 and 0.6195 on NZ$600-million each and 0.6340 on NZ$1-billion. Thursday has NZ$760-million at 0.6200-05.

Stand out USD/CAD strike expiries are Wednesday at 1.3235-40 on $2.2-billion and 1.3375-80 on $1.2-billion. Thursday at 1.3380-90 on $1.1-billion and Friday at 1.3195-1.3200 on $1.3-billion and 1.3335 on $1.9-billion.

Larger USD/JPY strike expiries so far next week are on Monday at 144.0 and 145.00 on $600-million each, Wednesday at 145.75 on $820-million, Thursday at 144.00-05 on $1.1-billion and 145.00 on $1.5-billion and on Friday at 146.00 on $1-billion.

Be aware that current strikes can increase in size, while new strikes can appear before expiry. There are plenty of big FX option strikes expiring today, too .

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD option strike expiries Jan 15-19 https://tmsnrt.rs/47xT2b6

USD/JPY FX option strike expiries - Jan 15-19 https://tmsnrt.rs/4aWC6y0

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

