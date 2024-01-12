News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware larger G10 FX option strike expiries next week

January 12, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are some large ones worth noting for the week ahead.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.0950 on 1.2-billion euros, 1.1000 on 1-billion euros and 1.1050 on a massive 3-billion euros. Tuesday at 1.0920-25 on 1.5-billion euros and 1.0975-85 on 2-billion euros. Wednesday between 1.1065-75 on 2.5-billion euros, with another 2-billion euros between 1.1065-75 on Thursday.

The largest GBP/USD strikes are Monday at 1.2710 on 437-million pounds, Wednesday at 1.2795 on 502-million and 1.2965 on 732-million pounds, while Thursday has a 1.2820 strike expiry on 540-million pounds.

Notable AUD/USD strike are to the topside on Monday at 0.6840 on A$1-billion and Tuesday at 0.6840-45 on A$2.1-billion. NZD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6175 and 0.6195 on NZ$600-million each and 0.6340 on NZ$1-billion. Thursday has NZ$760-million at 0.6200-05.

Stand out USD/CAD strike expiries are Wednesday at 1.3235-40 on $2.2-billion and 1.3375-80 on $1.2-billion. Thursday at 1.3380-90 on $1.1-billion and Friday at 1.3195-1.3200 on $1.3-billion and 1.3335 on $1.9-billion.

Larger USD/JPY strike expiries so far next week are on Monday at 144.0 and 145.00 on $600-million each, Wednesday at 145.75 on $820-million, Thursday at 144.00-05 on $1.1-billion and 145.00 on $1.5-billion and on Friday at 146.00 on $1-billion.

Be aware that current strikes can increase in size, while new strikes can appear before expiry. There are plenty of big FX option strikes expiring today, too .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

