BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware huge FX option expiry hedge flows post NFP

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

August 31, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The related hedging of some huge G10 FX option strikes expiring after Friday's U.S. jobs data may help to quell FX volatility in its wake and potentially draw FX towards any of the nearby strikes.

Stand out EUR/USD option strikes expiring at the 10-am New York cut on Friday are 4.5-billion euros between 1.0725-50, 2.5-billion euros between 1.0800-30, 2.5-billion euros between 1.0885-1.0900, 2-billion euros between 1.0935-55 and 2-billion euros between 1.0980-1.1000.

USD/JPY strikes expiring Friday are at 144.00 on $1.3-billion, 145.00 on $1-billion, 145.50 on $1-billion, 146.00 on $850-million, 146.40 on $1.2-billion and at 147.00 on $500-million.

Stand out GBP/USD strikes are at 1.2800 on 689-million pounds. It's also worth noting a huge batch of EUR/GBP strike expiries on Friday between 0.8600-30 on 1.4-billion euros.

AUD/USD strikes expiring at 10-am New York on Friday are between 0.6390-0.6415 on A$1-billion and 0.6550-60 on A$1.5-billion.

Huge EUR/USD option strike expiries https://tmsnrt.rs/45SBYwq

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

