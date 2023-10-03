BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware FX option barriers can fuel USD gains

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The breaking of FX option barriers and triggers has already helped to fuel the recent USD surge to 10-month highs, but bigger ones are looming and the USD could trade even higher if they are breached.

Binary option barriers are predetermined spot levels which pay a fixed amount if FX spot trades there before expiry, while triggers will usually knock-in, or knock-out, an attached vanilla option if traded.

Barriers and triggers will typically attract defence by those who want to protect them and sales from those who want to erase them. When broken, they often leave dealers short of options which can fuel FX volatility and demand. There's already been broad based demand for FX option implied volatility/premiums to amid the recent USD surge, which is clear evidence of short covering.

The next downside EUR/USD option barriers are touted at 1.0450, 1.0400, 1.0350 and large at 1.0300. GBP/USD option barriers reside at 1.2050 and very large at 1.2000. The next AUD/USD option barriers are expected at 0.6300 and every 50-pips thereafter. Those in USD/JPY at 150.00 are holding for now, although bigger barrier and trigger levels are expected from multi-year highs at 152.00. Related comments

