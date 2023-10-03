News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware FX option barriers can fuel USD gains

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 03, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The breaking of FX option barriers and triggers has already helped to fuel the recent USD surge to 10-month highs, but bigger ones are looming and the USD could trade even higher if they are breached.

Binary option barriers are predetermined spot levels which pay a fixed amount if FX spot trades there before expiry, while triggers will usually knock-in, or knock-out, an attached vanilla option if traded.

Barriers and triggers will typically attract defence by those who want to protect them and sales from those who want to erase them. When broken, they often leave dealers short of options which can fuel FX volatility and demand. There's already been broad based demand for FX option implied volatility/premiums to amid the recent USD surge, which is clear evidence of short covering.

The next downside EUR/USD option barriers are touted at 1.0450, 1.0400, 1.0350 and large at 1.0300. GBP/USD option barriers reside at 1.2050 and very large at 1.2000. The next AUD/USD option barriers are expected at 0.6300 and every 50-pips thereafter. Those in USD/JPY at 150.00 are holding for now, although bigger barrier and trigger levels are expected from multi-year highs at 152.00. Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3F1Hrpa

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.