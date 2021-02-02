BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware a steeper AUD/USD slide toward 0.7500

Feb 2 (Reuters) - AUD/USD option dealers are reportedly covering shorts below 0.7500, while price action reinforces expectations of increased volatility and downside risk.

Many end users of FX options had been buying AUD/USD downside protection over recent weeks, many with strikes in the 0.7500 zone. The increase in premium for such options now suggests market makers are growing more concerned of AUD/USD actually falling toward those levels.

Implied volatility is the option market's gauge of future actual volatility and determines option premium. Risk-reversal contracts benefit from spot moves and the likely increase in implied volatility in a certain direction, so charge a premium for it.

Benchmark one-month risk reversal have gained from 0.9 to 1.55 for AUD puts over calls since last week - its highest downside over upside implied volatility premium since November. That increase reinforces the fact that implied volatility is expected to gain as AUD/USD falls, and is perceived more likely to do so now.

Benchmark one-month implied volatility paid 9.7 to 10.9 last week, setbacks limited to 10.3.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

