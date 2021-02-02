US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware a steeper AUD/USD slide toward 0.7500

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

AUD/USD option dealers are reportedly covering shorts below 0.7500, while price action reinforces expectations of increased volatility and downside risk.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - AUD/USD option dealers are reportedly covering shorts below 0.7500, while price action reinforces expectations of increased volatility and downside risk.

Many end users of FX options had been buying AUD/USD downside protection over recent weeks, many with strikes in the 0.7500 zone. The increase in premium for such options now suggests market makers are growing more concerned of AUD/USD actually falling toward those levels.

Implied volatility is the option market's gauge of future actual volatility and determines option premium. Risk-reversal contracts benefit from spot moves and the likely increase in implied volatility in a certain direction, so charge a premium for it.

Benchmark one-month risk reversal have gained from 0.9 to 1.55 for AUD puts over calls since last week - its highest downside over upside implied volatility premium since November. That increase reinforces the fact that implied volatility is expected to gain as AUD/USD falls, and is perceived more likely to do so now.

Benchmark one-month implied volatility paid 9.7 to 10.9 last week, setbacks limited to 10.3. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

AUD/USD 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pK267K

1-month AUD/USD 25D risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/39EQUUr

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular