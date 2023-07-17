BUZZ-COMMENT-Beware a lack of significant FX option strike expiries

July 17 (Reuters) - Recent USD losses have taken some of the major G10 currency pairs out of familiar ranges and away from any significant and soon-to-expire FX option strikes, which could have a notable effect on FX spot due to a lack of related cash hedging flows.

EUR/USD is one of those pairs, with very little in the way of existing option strikes above alleged barriers and triggers at 1.1250 and therefore a risk of increased FX volatility and further spot gains. DTCC traded options data shows around 30 billion euros with strikes between 1.10 and 1.12 expiring through the remainder of July. There are 5 billion at 1.1250, 1.7 billion at 1.1300 and just 3.5 billion between 1.1300 and 1.1400.

It is a similar situation in GBP/USD where the DTCC data charts show a significant drop in the size and depth of existing strikes above 1.3100 when compared to those in the 1.2900-1.3050 zone that are due to expire through the remainder of July.

Related FX option implied volatility has been marked higher to reflect the increased risk of more actual volatility and the need to protect against it.

