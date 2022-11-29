BUZZ-COMMENT-Between rate cuts and reopening, China's yuan to see-saw

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan has been exceptionally volatile this month, and could remain so as markets puzzle over an increasingly complex situation for Beijing.

Data released Wednesday point to a further economic slowdown, as official manufacturing and services PMIs showed a deeper-than-expected contraction in November.

Easing monetary policy further presents challenges, as authorities are wary of adding pressure to a depreciating currency. Besides, lowering borrowing costs may not be the answer to a demand-based problem.

The yuan's trade-weighted index has tumbled, hitting a level last seen in May 2021. Cutting benchmark rates could further whittle the currency's appeal, especially with major central banks still hiking and sounding hawkish.

As long as China maintains pandemic curbs, economic demand can't recover; it may in fact worsen as trade partners brace for a recession induced by aggressive rate hikes. But while the logic behind easing restrictions is irrefutable, the likely ensuing surge in infections and strain on the healthcare sector may be too much for Beijing to stomach.

China is taking steps toward attaining higher elderly vaccination rates, but until the messaging around the pandemic changes, reopening rumours will remain just that. Trading around sporadic bursts of optimism, which have proven to be easily overturned, may keep USD/CNH in a wide and choppy range of 7.0000-7.3000 for the near term.

