BUZZ-COMMENT-Betting on the yen: What a difference a year makes

March 15 (Reuters) - The one-year anniversary of a massive increase in bullish yen bets amid the COVID-19 pandemic was marked with another big shift in JPY positioning -- but this time bearishly.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators slashed their net JPY long position by two-thirds in the week ended March 9 to 6,514 contracts. This is the smallest net number of bullish yen bets since speculators flipped from a net JPY short to a net JPY long position exactly one year earlier.

The net JPY long position of 6,514 contracts is also 87% smaller than its 52-month high of 50,520 contracts in January.

The probability of IMM speculators flipping to a net JPY short position will increase if USD/JPY extends north through 110: the pair notched a nine-month EBS high of 109.36 on Monday.

This week's key event risks for USD/JPY are the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcements on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30IOzm7

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.