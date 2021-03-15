BUZZ-COMMENT-Betting on the yen: What a difference a year makes
March 15 (Reuters) - The one-year anniversary of a massive increase in bullish yen bets amid the COVID-19 pandemic was marked with another big shift in JPY positioning -- but this time bearishly.
Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators slashed their net JPY long position by two-thirds in the week ended March 9 to 6,514 contracts. This is the smallest net number of bullish yen bets since speculators flipped from a net JPY short to a net JPY long position exactly one year earlier.
The net JPY long position of 6,514 contracts is also 87% smaller than its 52-month high of 50,520 contracts in January.
The probability of IMM speculators flipping to a net JPY short position will increase if USD/JPY extends north through 110: the pair notched a nine-month EBS high of 109.36 on Monday.
This week's key event risks for USD/JPY are the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcements on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
