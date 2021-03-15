US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Betting on the yen: What a difference a year makes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The one-year anniversary of a massive increase in bullish yen bets amid the COVID-19 pandemic was marked with another big shift in JPY positioning -- but this time bearishly.

March 15 (Reuters) - The one-year anniversary of a massive increase in bullish yen bets amid the COVID-19 pandemic was marked with another big shift in JPY positioning -- but this time bearishly.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators slashed their net JPY long position by two-thirds in the week ended March 9 to 6,514 contracts. This is the smallest net number of bullish yen bets since speculators flipped from a net JPY short to a net JPY long position exactly one year earlier.

The net JPY long position of 6,514 contracts is also 87% smaller than its 52-month high of 50,520 contracts in January.

The probability of IMM speculators flipping to a net JPY short position will increase if USD/JPY extends north through 110: the pair notched a nine-month EBS high of 109.36 on Monday.

This week's key event risks for USD/JPY are the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcements on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30IOzm7

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular