BUZZ-COMMENT-Bets on EUR/USD rising could grow much larger if U.S. CPI falls

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 12, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - The number of bets on EUR/USD rising could grow much larger if U.S. CPI falls further, supporting bigger rises for equities that fuel gambling in currency markets.

U.S. inflation is expected to drop to 3.1% y/y in June, closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target, suggesting that the cycle of U.S. interest rates hikes is near its end. If so, the S&P index, which is poised just below a vital point ahead of the data, could rise over it.

The 4,500 mark is a 76.4% retracement of the drop from S&P's record high to 2022's low. It is the limit for a correction of that drop; if it is broken, a return to the all-time high could be targeted.

The prospect of a record high for U.S. equity markets may fuel widespread gambling, and EUR/USD traders who have recently unwound $6 billion of bets on a rise may re-establish those positions.

The total wagered on a rise is $19.4 billion and while traders sold EUR/USD it kept rising, approaching its 2023 high ahead of Wednesday's data.

Should CPI data spur a EUR/USD rise to a new 2023 high at the same time as U.S. equities break higher, bets on EUR/USD could potentially grow much more, supporting a bigger rally. There's ample room for growth, with the biggest bullish bet being $31 billion in 2020.

For more, click on FXBUZ

EURUSD and betting https://tmsnrt.rs/3NRjJ33

S&P index https://tmsnrt.rs/44I3xro

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

