BUZZ-COMMENT-Best USD tech setup vs yen in 9 mos, payrolls key to post-Fed rebound

Jan 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rebound from its November-December dive to key supports is due to oversold pressures, but may hit tech targets at 144.58-72, despite benign ISM and JOLTS on Wednesday.

But the onus is also on the Fed minutes and payrolls data to erase the entire post-Fed meeting drop.

USD/JPY fell 7.8% from November's 151.92 peak and bearish double-top with 2022's 32-year high at 151.94, leaving prices at their most oversold and specs at their least net long since Q1 2023 and ripe for this week's rise.

Last week's lows found support by 2023's uptrend line, 55-week moving average and the 50% Fibo of last year's advance.

With the correction of oversold Treasury yields and questioning of aggressive 2024 Fed rate cut pricing before this week's key U.S. data, particularly Friday's employment and ISM non-manufacturing releases, USD/JPY currently sports a bullish engulfing weekly candle.

Initial topside targets are at 144.58 from the weekly kijun and 161.8% Fibo off last week's base. Those are also by 38.2% of the November-December dive and Dec. 19 post-Fed meeting recovery high at 144.72/95.

If payrolls and ISM services feed the rebound in Treasury yields and USD/JPY, the Dec. 13 Fed day high at 146 and nearby 50% Fibo are possible, but the reversal from 32-year highs will resume as Fed cuts eventually begin.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

